Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $8.49 Million Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,050,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CD. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its position in Chindata Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,438,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,769,000. Zeno Research LLC grew its position in Chindata Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 322,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of CD opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

