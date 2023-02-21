Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRBN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 434,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 363,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 217,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,222,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,864,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $54.17.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.