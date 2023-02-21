Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 211,000 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 281.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.23% of South Jersey Industries worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,810,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,465,000 after buying an additional 4,381,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,481,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,769,000 after buying an additional 592,162 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 35.4% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,963,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,528,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,200,000 after buying an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,042,000 after buying an additional 78,399 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

