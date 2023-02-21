Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.80 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

CBOE stock opened at $129.09 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.