Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 9,174.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,776 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,735,000 after acquiring an additional 547,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 60,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $134.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

