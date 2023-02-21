ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $18,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $216.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.87. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

