Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

