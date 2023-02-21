Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Valvoline Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

