Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,543,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,749,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,332,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Bislett Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,925,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

