FORA Capital LLC Sells 217 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Ares Management news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,712,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,660,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares valued at $161,492,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

ARES opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 287.06%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

See Also

