National Express Group (LON:NEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $123.00

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.49), with a volume of 4141736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.53).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 220 ($2.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get National Express Group alerts:

National Express Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £763.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.