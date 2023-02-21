Haverford Trust Co Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $252.06 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

