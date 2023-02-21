Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Citigroup

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $39.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.