FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 880,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,544,000 after purchasing an additional 191,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AES by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AES by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

AES Stock Performance

AES Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of -55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.