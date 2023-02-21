FORA Capital LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.20.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

Littelfuse Price Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.63. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

See Also

