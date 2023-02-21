Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 592 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,064,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,421,000 after acquiring an additional 303,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 345.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 370,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 287,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STLD stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $132.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

