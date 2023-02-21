Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $89,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
