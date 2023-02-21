Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $89,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.88. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

