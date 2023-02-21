Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Expeditors International of Washington

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.89.

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.