Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 934 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.
Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance
Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $111.40 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.13.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.
