Haverford Trust Co Makes New $257,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.08.
Trade Desk Price Performance
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
