Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after buying an additional 1,660,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after buying an additional 849,289 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 426.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 818,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,403,000 after buying an additional 662,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $75,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,179.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,718,614.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,585. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on PDCE. Truist Financial cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDCE opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.