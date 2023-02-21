Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $116,000 in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Stephens increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.90.

NYSE FRC opened at $128.89 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

