Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

