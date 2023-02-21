Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.37. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 80,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

