Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 876,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 427.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.77.

Insider Activity

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,099,208 shares of company stock valued at $8,191,917. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

