Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

Research analysts at CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.95.

ALB stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.61.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,684,541,000 after acquiring an additional 158,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

