Haverford Trust Co Sells 765 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Haverford Trust Co cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

PH stock opened at $355.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $361.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.41 and a 200-day moving average of $292.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

