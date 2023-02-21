Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires New Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.