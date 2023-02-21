Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $87.00 at HC Wainwright

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.79% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.20. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
