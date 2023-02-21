Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nordea Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Trading Up 1.3 %

Autoliv stock opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Autoliv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.