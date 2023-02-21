Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,705 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,017,000 after acquiring an additional 592,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.