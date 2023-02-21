Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.43) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.36) to €21.00 ($22.34) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.
Ryanair Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of RYAAY opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $110.97.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
