Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given New $79.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

