Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,251,000. Incline Global Management LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 119,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

