FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,213 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

