AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 5.4 %

ATR stock opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,945,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.