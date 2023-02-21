Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Plans Dividend of $0.51

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Antofagasta Stock Down 1.5 %

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,734 ($20.88) on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 971.20 ($11.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,660.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,365.58. The stock has a market cap of £17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,348.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,760 ($21.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.64) to GBX 1,200 ($14.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,324.17 ($15.95).

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.