Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.