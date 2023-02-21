AMMO, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:POWWP)

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
AMMO Price Performance
NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. AMMO has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.59.
AMMO Company Profile
