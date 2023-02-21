Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Plans $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.612 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at C$76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$63.55 and a 52-week high of C$100.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magna International to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.33.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

