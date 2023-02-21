Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.