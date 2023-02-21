Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.
Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FBIN stock opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Innovations has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
