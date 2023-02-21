Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.43. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.