Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.
Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
Moody’s Stock Performance
NYSE:MCO opened at $301.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.43. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $346.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.67.
About Moody’s
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moody’s (MCO)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.