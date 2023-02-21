Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Magna International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Magna International stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Magna International has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magna International by 549.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

