Pentair plc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Pentair by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.