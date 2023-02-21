Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.62

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Tristel Price Performance
Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.32 million, a PE ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.14. Tristel has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83.
Tristel Company Profile
