Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.62

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TSTL opened at GBX 345.80 ($4.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.32 million, a PE ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 344.14. Tristel has a fifty-two week low of GBX 270 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

