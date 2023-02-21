Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.