Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
