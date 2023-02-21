Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years. Cabot has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cabot to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBT. StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

