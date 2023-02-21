First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Get First National alerts:

First National Trading Down 0.3 %

FXNC opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First National by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 295.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First National during the third quarter valued at $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. 33.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.