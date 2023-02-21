First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
First National has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
First National Trading Down 0.3 %
FXNC opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First National in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.
First National Company Profile
First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.
