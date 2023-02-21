Cowen Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.42.

Splunk stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

