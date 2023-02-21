Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.
About Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
- How to Make Money with Penny Stocks
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.