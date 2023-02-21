Relay Therapeutics (RLAY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Relay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RLAY. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,541.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,541.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

