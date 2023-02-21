Generation Bio (GBIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $284.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Generation Bio by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 865,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 258,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 296.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Generation Bio by 159.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 204,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,922 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Generation Bio by 189.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Generation Bio

GBIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Generation Bio from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

