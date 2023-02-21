AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
AppHarvest Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AppHarvest
AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.
Featured Articles
