AppHarvest (APPH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Feb 21st, 2023

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPHGet Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AppHarvest Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. AppHarvest has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered AppHarvest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 346,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 107,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppHarvest in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

